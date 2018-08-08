Residents object to dental surgery expansion

Residents in Mosborough are objecting to plans by a dentist surgery to build an extension at the rear of the premises.

P M Rushworth Dental Practice, in High Street, has made the application to Sheffield City Council to “provide two ground floor surgeries (one net additional surgery to provide five within the practice in total) with improved wheelchair accessibility for patients”.

A total of seven letters of objection have been received from the occupiers of a number of neighbouring properties, Councillor Tony Downing and Clive Betts MP, a planning report states.

Concerns raised include the size of the proposed extension, loss of privacy, and an increase in traffic and footfall.

New plans were then submitted by the surgery, reducing the overall size of the proposed extension, but four neighbours are continuing to object.

The application is recommended for approval when it is considered at a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s planning and highways committee at the Town Hall on Tuesday, August 14.