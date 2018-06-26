Residents in shock at murder on quiet Sheffield street

Residents have spoken of their shock at a murder on a quiet street in a Sheffield suburb today.

The body of a fatally injured man was found in a house in Steven Close, Chapeltown, at 12.30am and a police probe is now under way.

South Yorkshire Police said the man, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The house has been sealed off and is under police guard while forensic experts examine the scene.

House-to-house enquiries are being carried out to help detectives piece together exactly what happened.

A man, aged 50, was arrested this morning and remains in police custody.

They want to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious last night or in the early hours of this morning.

David Boyce, 59, of nearby Steven Crescent said: "It is a very quiet area. I have been here 15 years and never had any trouble. Some good people live round here.

"But it seems to be happening everywhere now. It is sad what it’s coming to in this day and age."

He added: "I saw police this morning outside the Post Office depot in Chapeltown with forensics and cameras but I don’t know if that’s related to this."

A police spokesman said: "Detectives have launched an investigation following the discovery of the body of a man at a house in the Chapeltown area in the early hours of this morning.



"Emergency services were called to Steven Close just before 12.30am following a report that a man had been found injured inside a house on the cul-de-sac. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



"One man, aged 50, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and will be questioned by officers later today."



He added: "A cordon is currently in place at the address and is expected to remain there throughout the rest of the day as officers carry out enquiries. There will also be an increased police presence in the area as detectives work to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident."

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 29 of June 26 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.