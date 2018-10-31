Residents’ fury over illegal traveller site at Sheffield park

Travellers have sparked uproar in after they set up an illegal site at a Sheffield park.

Caravans arrived at Hillsborough Park on Tuesday afternoon at the Parkside Road car park.

The site still remained open today despite reports made to both South Yorkshire Police and Sheffield Council.

A concerned resident said: “People feel intimidated because of the traveller’s reputation.

“Dog walkers are worried about letting their dogs off the lead and there were open fires last night.

“There is litter blowing about and bedding hanging out of van windows.”

South Yorkshire Police said officers have attended but there are ‘no reports of crime at the moment’.

The force said officers will continue to monitor the situation.

Another resident, who did to want to be named, said: “There will be a load of litter which will cost thousands to pick up.

“I don’t object to them personally, but they cause havoc and we’ll have to pay for the rubbish to be collected through council tax - they’re not paying council tax.”

Neil Wilson, who was waking his dog in the park, said: “It’s difficult. That’s the life they choose to live, but if they impact on other people it’s an issue.

“They’ve got a choice and if they want to live like that, then fair comment. But they shouldn’t encroach on other people.”

Sheffield Council tweeted this morning that officials are ‘aware of the caravans that arrived in Hillsborough Park’ and ‘will be working alongside South Yorkshire Police to bring this to a speedy resolution’.

Travellers on-site refused to speak to The Star when approached.