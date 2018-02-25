Residents forced to spend night elsewhere following Sheffield flat fire

A man had to be taken to hospital and other residents were forced to evacuate and sleep in alternative accommodation following a blaze at a block of flats in Sheffield.

Fire crews from Lowedges, Birley Moor and Sheffield Central were called to the property on White Thorns View, Batemoor, at around 1.30am on Sunday.

The blaze started in a ground floor flat but smoke spread to adjoining and upper floor flats.

A man aged in his 30s was rescued from the balcony of one of the second floor flats by crews using a 13.5-metre ladder and was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels to extinguish the fire and searched the flats for further casualties. Other flats were evacuated, with occupants spending the night in alternative accommodation.

Firefighters spent around an hour-and-a-half dealing with the incident.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the blaze.