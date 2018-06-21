Residents flee burning Doncaster home

Have your say

Residents had to flee their burning home in Doncaster last night.

A blaze started in the kitchen of the property in Mansfield Road, Balby, at about 10pm.

UPDATE: More fire crews called as huge blaze rips through recycling plant in South Yorkshire

Firefighters were called and when they arrived the occupants were already safety outside.

Teenage boy stabbed outside Sheffield pub

The blaze was also out on arrival.

Crews from Doncaster and Edlington stations used a specialist fan to ventilate the property.

PICTURE: Motorists' shock at seeing TANK on South Yorkshire motorway

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson did not have any further details about the occupants or how the fire had started.