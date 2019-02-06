Have your say

Residents were evacuated from their flats after an early morning blaze in Sheffield.

A fire was discovered in a flat on Herries Road, Shirecliffe, at around 4.45am and occupants of neighbouring flats were evacuated as a precaution.

Residents were evacuated after a flat fire on Herries Road, Shirecliffe, this morning

CRIME: Boy, 16, stabbed in attack in Barnsley street

Firefighters said a woman was given a precautionary check-up but was unharmed.

READ MORE: Hospital staff on way to work battled to help save life of man attacked close to Rotherham roundabout

Three crews were deployed to the scene.

MOST WANTED: Police release names and photos of eight men wanted over over range of serious crimes or recalled to prison

An investigation into the cause of the fire is to take place this morning.