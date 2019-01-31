Residents were evacuated from a Rotherham care home after a fire broke out last night.
Staff at Treeton Grange in Treeton raised the alarm at around 8pm after a fire was discovered in the laundry room.
Three fire engines were sent to the care home to extinguish the flames.
Nobody was injured during the incident and crews left within an hour.
The fire has been logged as accidental.