Residents concerned at reports of two stabbings on Sheffield estate in 24 hours

Residents have expressed concern at reports of two stabbings on a Sheffield estate in the space of 24 hours.

A 22-year-old man was knifed as he walked along Herries Road, Shirecliffe, at around 8.45pm on Wednesday.

The alarm was raised when the bleeding man ran into a shop on nearby Teynham Road and asked shop assistants for bandages for his wounds.

Residents claim that 24 hours later - at 9pm yesterday - there was another stabbing on Busk Meadow, Shirecliffe.

No details have yet been released by South Yorkshire Police but officers sealed off the area last night.

Paramedics were also spotted at the scene.

CRIME: Police cordon in place after violence flared at Rotherham petrol station

COURT: Murder suspect due in court today over fatal stabbing in Sheffield

READ MORE: Man's prison sentence doubled over 'brutal attack' in Sheffield

Shirecliffe resident Michael Mason, 69, said: "This is happening all over Sheffield, it's getting worse.

"When I was a kid if you robbed an old person you would be beaten up - there's no punishment now.

"Drugs are rife round here and there's lots of muggings too."

Shaun Fox, 56, added: "You don't see the police around here. It's a bit crazy for this to happen on your doorstep."

Paul Grocutt, 40, said: "It is getting worse. Nobody dares fight. They feel like they need to carry a knife and stab someone instead."

And 45-year-old Lee Halliday said: "I have told my young kids to run away from fights if they get into one."

In the early hours of Tuesday, 59-year-old Glenn Boardman was found stabbed to death in a house in Steven Close, Chapeltown.

Michael Andrew Goddard, 50, of Steven Close in Chapeltown, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today.