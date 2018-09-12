Residents concerned at reports of shooting as Sheffield street remains cordoned off

Residents fear their Sheffield street is sealed off this morning because of a second shooting in the space of three months.

With Wostenholm Road, Sharrow, cordoned off by the police this morning, residents suspect another shooting has taken place.

Wostenholm Road, Sharrow

Details have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police, but officers have the street sealed off in both directions between Washington Road and Albany Road.

Residents claim officers are dealing with another firearm incident.

In June, a gun was fired at a house in Wostenholm Road in one of three linked incidents in a night of mayhem in the city.

On that same night a man was attacked at Paddy Power bookmakers on London Road and another man was assaulted at Adnan's takeaway on the corner of West Street and Rockingham Street in the city centre.

More to follow.