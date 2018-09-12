Residents claim man was stabbed in chest during brawl in Sheffield street

Residents claim a man was stabbed during a brawl in a Sheffield street.

A police cordon is in place on Ellesmere Road and around grassed communal area at the top of Spital Hill this morning.

Although details of the incident under investigation have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police, one eye witness claims a man, believed to have been in his 30s, was stabbed by another man.

The witness, who asked not to be named, said: "There were two guys and one stabbed the other.

"When I went over they were outside the Food and News shop and police were already there.

"One guy was saying ‘I didn't stab him’ and the other was lifting his top up to show the wound and saying 'he did stab me and this is where'.

"I would say the man who stabbed him is around 20-25.

"It's not just around here you have stabbings. This could happen anywhere in Sheffield."

The area cordoned off is under police guard this morning while officers carry out enquiries.

Scenes of crime experts have also arrived.

Gamal Abdul, who runs a travel agency in Burngreave, said: "Burngreave has changed and there a lots of positives happening around here.

"There was a big festival this summer with hundreds of people from all different backgrounds. This could happen anywhere."

Waseem Uddin, a 37-year-old laundry operator who lives in Burngreave, said: "In the past it was a bad area but it's much better than before, though there are still some bad people.

"There was a bit of trouble in this area and around Pitsmoor and Spital Hill but it's much better than before.

"I think the police have done a good job. We see them all the time in this area and I really like what they've done."

More to follow.