Residents claim major incident on Sheffield estate is a shooting

Residents in Sheffield claim a major police presence on their estate this morning is due to a shooting overnight.

Manor Oaks Place in Wybourn is sealed off this morning, with residents claiming the estate is ‘swarming with police’.

Details on the nature of the incident under investigation this morning have not yet been revealed by South Yorkshire Police but concerned residents claim there has been a shooting.

In January a police investigation was launched into a drive-by shooting in Wybourn when a gun was fired from one car towards another on a Boundary Road.

Earlier that month a gun was also fired towards Jigga's takeaway on Cricket Inn Road, Wybourn.

