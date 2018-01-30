Residents claim gunshots were fired on Sheffield estate

Gunshots were fired on Sheffield estate last night, according to concerned residents.

They claim shots were heard in the Boundary Road area of Wybourn at around 9.20pm, leading to police officers cordoning off the street.

Boundary Road in Wybourn is sealed off by the police this morning

Locals said they saw armed police on the street and patrolling the estate in the wake of the reported gun attack.

Bus company First South Yorkshire said Boundary Road remains closed this morning, with the number 56 bus service diverted to avoid the police cordon.

Details on the nature of the incident under investigation have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.