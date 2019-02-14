Have your say

Residents battled to revive a woman found collapsed in a garden following an altercation in a Rotherham village last night, it has emerged.

They gave CPR to the woman, who was in her 30s, after she was found collapsed in the front garden of a property in Cedric Crescent, Thurcroft, at around 8.50pm.

Paramedics took over when they arrived at the scene and also fought to save the woman’s life but she was pronounced dead a short time later.

South Yorkshire Police said the woman had suffered a cardiac arrest following an ‘altercation’.

Local residents said the incident generated a huge police response.

A number of riot vans and cars raced to the scene and armed officers were also deployed.

The police helicopter was also in use to monitor activity from above and police dogs were sent to the scene.

A police cordon was put in place following the death while enquiries are carried out at the scene.

A tent was erected over the young woman’s body to preserve any potential forensic evidence.

A 39-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the death and remains in police custody this morning.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 943 of February 13.