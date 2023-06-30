Residents asked for their views on social housing issues

Residents who live in council housing or a property managed by a social housing provider are being asked for their views and to help raise awareness of the issues of living in these properties.

Louise Haigh MP for Sheffield Heeley wants to hear from people who are waiting for repairs to be carried out to their property or from those who have reported anti-social behaviour, environmental or other issues to the council or the property management.

Residents are being asked to share their stories of waiting for repairs and the conditions they are being forced to live in, to raise awareness and to encourage the council, and housing providers to start putting residents first, and focus on repairs.

Louise said: “There isn’t a day goes by that I’m not contacted by a resident who has had to battle with the council or their housing provider to get much needed repairs fixed. This can be anything from damp and mould to water leaks or cracks in the walls.

“Last year the council launched their damp and mould task force, which aimed to undertake a full review of how they deal with such cases and oversee any changes to working practices. In my experience, this has not been done and people are still living in appalling conditions. People should not be forced to live in these conditions and have to fight for even the most basic of repairs to be made to their properties. The chair of the housing committee must get an urgent grip of this situation.

“I want to hear from as many people as possible to understand the extent of the problem in our constituency. I will forward each and every experience to the council and urge them to take urgent action.”