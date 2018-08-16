Residents allowed back into homes after police incident in Doncaster declared over

Emergency services dealt with an incident in Scawthorpe this morning
Residents have been allowed to return to their homes after a police incident in Doncaster has been declared over.

Officers cordoned off part of Springwood Road, Scawthorpe, earlier today following 'reports of concern for a man'.

 Specialist negotiators were sent to the scene and as a precautionary measure residents in nearby homes were evacuated.

South Yorkshire Police said the man at the centre of the operation has left the property and 'is safely with officers'.

A number of ambulances were sent to the scene.