Residents allowed back into homes after police incident in Doncaster declared over

Residents have been allowed to return to their homes after a police incident in Doncaster has been declared over.

Officers cordoned off part of Springwood Road, Scawthorpe, earlier today following 'reports of concern for a man'.

Specialist negotiators were sent to the scene and as a precautionary measure residents in nearby homes were evacuated.

South Yorkshire Police said the man at the centre of the operation has left the property and 'is safely with officers'.

A number of ambulances were sent to the scene.