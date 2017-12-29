Resident brands Boxing Day litter on Sheffield's Page Hall estate 'pure filth'

Have your say

This is the ‘disgusting’ scene on a Sheffield estate following Christmas Day festivities.

Pictures taken by a resident around the streets of Page Hall show piles upon piles of rubbish bags and fly-tipping stacked up against numerous public bins on the estate.

Mess on Boxing Day morning in Page Hall. Picture: Shaun Outram

The snaps, taken by resident Shaun Outram, who’s lived on the estate for 15 years called the scene ‘pure filth’ and fired off several angry emails to Sheffield Council and ward councillors.

He called on the local authority to bring back litter wardens, unmarked vans and extra CCTV resources to tackle the problem.

The resident added ‘everyone’ is complaining about rats on the estate.

Shaun said: “This is/was the scene on Boxing Day morning all around the streets of Page Hall - nowhere escaped (the litter).

"Every single street bin that exists had rubbish piled up against it. What happened to the cameras, wardens, unmarked vans?

“Absolutely everyone is complaining about rats - is there any wonder?"

Directing his rant to Sheffield Council, Shaun added: “What are you going to do to stop this? This is unacceptable.

Do you all have to put up with it? Why should we round here? Thoroughly disgusting and all my communications will do is the usual - nothing.”

Sheffield Council bosses have said on previous incidents of litter in Page Hall that they are ‘working hard’ to tackle the problem’.

This includes handing out fixed penalty notices of £75 which, if unpaid, could lead to an appearance at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court.

Sheffield Council has been contacted for a comment.

