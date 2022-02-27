Rescue operation launched after fuel tanker overturns on major Sheffield road

Emergency services have launched a rescue and recovery operation after a fuel tanker overturned on a major Sheffield road.

By Darren Burke
Sunday, 27th February 2022, 1:06 pm

Police were called at 9.24am this morning following reports of a collision on Manchester Road, in the Crosspool area of Sheffield.

On arrival it was discovered that a lorry had overturned and was on its side.

The road remains closed at the junction with Rails Road while recovery of the vehicle takes place.

Fire crews have been at the scene in Crosspool.

The driver of the lorry was not injured during the incident.

SheffieldPolice