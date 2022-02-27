Rescue operation launched after fuel tanker overturns on major Sheffield road

Police were called at 9.24am this morning following reports of a collision on Manchester Road, in the Crosspool area of Sheffield.

On arrival it was discovered that a lorry had overturned and was on its side.

The road remains closed at the junction with Rails Road while recovery of the vehicle takes place.

Fire crews have been at the scene in Crosspool.