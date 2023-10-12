Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An animal charity caring for rescue dogs has issued an appeal about a little dog who has been through a heartbreaking ordeal.

Misha has been taken in by Thornberry Animal Sanctuary and has had to have both eyes removed

Misha the Lhasa Apso had been "a devoted and loved pet", but sadly found herself at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, Dinnington, Rotherham, following the death of her owner.

With family not in a position to care for little Misha, she was taken in by Thornberry and is now in foster care.

Misha had been receiving veterinary care for an eye condition before she arrived at Thornberry but following more checks it was discovered that her eyes were worse that had been thought.

She was blind and in pain so a vet made the decision to remove her eyes.

To help fund the treatment and Misha's care, Thornberry has launched an appeal for financial help.

"The family of Misha’s owner were understandably devastated, but sadly could not care for her.

"Before coming to Thornberry, Misha had been receiving treatment and veterinary care for her eyes, however when she arrived at Thornberry it became clear that her eyes were worse than we all thought.

"After our vet assessed her, it was found that Misha was in extreme pain and was actually blind in both eyes. As a result of this, the difficult decision was taken to remove her eyes so that she could be free from pain and to try give her a better life.

"Thankfully she is now in foster care, as she begins her new life but she will need ongoing treatment and medical care. If you would like to help Misha on her journey, then please do make a donation. Anything you can give will help Misha and other animals like her, to live a better life."