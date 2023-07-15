Helping Yorkshire Poundies, an animal charity based in Rotherham, is looking to rehome 20 dogs in their kennels right now.

The charity works around the clock to save dogs from death row, but in order for the team to help as many canines as possible, their kennels must be freed up, and that can only be done through selfless people adopting and fostering some of these loving souls.

Many of these dogs have come from difficult backgrounds, but that should not dictate their future. With patience and love, these four-legged friends will be able to live a normal life in the loving home they were destined to be in.

If any of these cuties below catch your eye, you can visit Helping Yorkshire Poundies’ website and register your interest by filling out the Pre-Adoption Questionnaire. You can also fill out a form on their website if you are interested in fostering one of the dogs available.

As a busy charity, Helping Yorkshire Poundies is always open to financial donations to help the runnings of their service. To find out how you can donate to the charity, please click here.

Hi there, Missy! Missy is a short-legged Staffy, aged eight. She loves everyone she meets and is full of beans. She will do anything for a tennis ball and belly rubs. She walks well on lead and is good with other dogs but she does not want to live with another dog. She is housetrained, travels well, can be left alone for some hours, and is a little superstar who needs to be spoiled rotten.

This is Mouse Mouse is a seven-year-old lurcher who arrived as a stray. She appears to be housetrained and loves nothing more than a snooze in a comfy big bed. She walks well on lead and is good around dogs. She will need a small animal-free home. She can be very shy and fearful at first with men. She is more confident with women and gets the 'zoomies'. She would like a quiet home with a secure garden.

Hi there, Olive Olive is around three-years-old and must be rehomed with another well-matched dog in her new home. She arrived as a terrified stray who was too shy to approach anyone, despite this she has never grumbled at anyone. She gets a lot of confidence from other dogs and she is currently learning how to live in a home as a foster. She will need a quiet home with access to a secure garden.