News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Rescue dogs Sheffield: 20 of the cutest shelter pups in need of adoption near me

So many dogs are waiting to be adopted and given a warm, loving home.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 15th Jul 2023, 07:30 BST

Helping Yorkshire Poundies, an animal charity based in Rotherham, is looking to rehome 20 dogs in their kennels right now. 

The charity works around the clock to save dogs from death row, but in order for the team to help as many canines as possible, their kennels must be freed up, and that can only be done through selfless people adopting and fostering some of these loving souls. 

Many of these dogs have come from difficult backgrounds, but that should not dictate their future. With patience and love, these four-legged friends will be able to live a normal life in the loving home they were destined to be in.

If any of these cuties below catch your eye, you can visit Helping Yorkshire Poundies’ website and register your interest by filling out the Pre-Adoption Questionnaire. You can also fill out a form on their website if you are interested in fostering one of the dogs available.

As a busy charity, Helping Yorkshire Poundies is always open to financial donations to help the runnings of their service. To find out how you can donate to the charity, please click here.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies is caring for many dogs.

1. Hello cuties!

Helping Yorkshire Poundies is caring for many dogs.

Photo Sales
Missy is a short-legged Staffy, aged eight. She loves everyone she meets and is full of beans. She will do anything for a tennis ball and belly rubs. She walks well on lead and is good with other dogs but she does not want to live with another dog. She is housetrained, travels well, can be left alone for some hours, and is a little superstar who needs to be spoiled rotten. Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies

2. Hi there, Missy!

Missy is a short-legged Staffy, aged eight. She loves everyone she meets and is full of beans. She will do anything for a tennis ball and belly rubs. She walks well on lead and is good with other dogs but she does not want to live with another dog. She is housetrained, travels well, can be left alone for some hours, and is a little superstar who needs to be spoiled rotten. Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies

Photo Sales
Mouse is a seven-year-old lurcher who arrived as a stray. She appears to be housetrained and loves nothing more than a snooze in a comfy big bed. She walks well on lead and is good around dogs. She will need a small animal-free home. She can be very shy and fearful at first with men. She is more confident with women and gets the ‘zoomies’. She would like a quiet home with a secure garden. Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies

3. This is Mouse

Mouse is a seven-year-old lurcher who arrived as a stray. She appears to be housetrained and loves nothing more than a snooze in a comfy big bed. She walks well on lead and is good around dogs. She will need a small animal-free home. She can be very shy and fearful at first with men. She is more confident with women and gets the ‘zoomies’. She would like a quiet home with a secure garden. Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies

Photo Sales
Olive is around three-years-old and must be rehomed with another well-matched dog in her new home. She arrived as a terrified stray who was too shy to approach anyone, despite this she has never grumbled at anyone. She gets a lot of confidence from other dogs and she is currently learning how to live in a home as a foster. She will need a quiet home with access to a secure garden. Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies

4. Hi there, Olive

Olive is around three-years-old and must be rehomed with another well-matched dog in her new home. She arrived as a terrified stray who was too shy to approach anyone, despite this she has never grumbled at anyone. She gets a lot of confidence from other dogs and she is currently learning how to live in a home as a foster. She will need a quiet home with access to a secure garden. Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:DogsDog loversAnimals