Rescue dogs Sheffield: 20 of the cutest shelter pups in need of adoption near me
So many dogs are waiting to be adopted and given a warm, loving home.
Helping Yorkshire Poundies, an animal charity based in Rotherham, is looking to rehome 20 dogs in their kennels right now.
The charity works around the clock to save dogs from death row, but in order for the team to help as many canines as possible, their kennels must be freed up, and that can only be done through selfless people adopting and fostering some of these loving souls.
Many of these dogs have come from difficult backgrounds, but that should not dictate their future. With patience and love, these four-legged friends will be able to live a normal life in the loving home they were destined to be in.
If any of these cuties below catch your eye, you can visit Helping Yorkshire Poundies’ website and register your interest by filling out the Pre-Adoption Questionnaire. You can also fill out a form on their website if you are interested in fostering one of the dogs available.
As a busy charity, Helping Yorkshire Poundies is always open to financial donations to help the runnings of their service. To find out how you can donate to the charity, please click here.