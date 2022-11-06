Request to be taken to the dentist among inappropriate calls to South Yorkshire Police as force issues warning

The call was received last month (October 2022) when South Yorkshire Police’s Force Control Room received over 54,000 calls.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said the force also received an inappropriate call from someone who wanted to check if the force had their number ‘stored on the system’.

They added: “Our call handlers are still here 24/7 if you need us. Please remember to be kind, they are there to help you. We're continuing to work extremely hard behind the scenes to continue to improve our service when calling 999 or 101.

Police call handler pictured, as South Yorkshire Police warn of 'inappropriate' calls made to its contact numbers

"You can support us in our efforts by reporting your non-emergencies online via the SYP website, using our live chat function and only calling 999 in a genuine emergency.”

According to the force, a total of 26,816 calls were made to the force’s 999 number, while their 101 number received 27,634 calls.

The average wait time for a call to their 999 number was eight seconds, and eight minutes, 19 seconds for their 101 number.

South Yorkshire Police’s Force Control Room had their busiest day in October 2022 on Saturday, October 22, when the force received a total of 1,039 calls to their emergency, 999 number.

Anyone wishing to report a crime can call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in a genuine emergency.