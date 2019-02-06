Reports of stabbing in Sheffield suburb 

A Sheffield road remains cordoned off by police this afternoon amid reports of a stabbing.
A police cordon is in place on Ellesmere Road in Burngreave after a fight broke out at around 1.30pm.
The road is closed off and detectives are carrying out enquiries at the scene.
One eyewitness said: "There was a fight in the street and it was just a little stabbing that's all."
A bus driver, who saw the incident but did not want to be named, said a young man was stabbed near the junction with Club Street.
He added: "Somebody was stabbed earlier on. It wasn't a kid but I'd say it was a young man."
Ellsemere Road is closed and two buses are also parked up on the street.
A number of bus services are being diverted while the investigation is carried out.
More to follow.