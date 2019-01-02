Reports of stabbing in Doncaster suburb 

Police are reportedly dealing with a stabbing in a Doncaster suburb this evening.
Residents claim officers have sealed off part of Heatherwood Close, Intake, close to the site of the former Benbow pub.
READ MORE: Man killed in New Year’s Day crash in Sheffield named
READ MORE: Teenage girl from Sheffield missing for 12 days
Officers have been at the scene since about 7pm.
READ MORE: Two Sheffield men admit class A drug offences following police tip-off
People who live in the area have said it is believed to be a stabbing but this has not yet been confirmed by South Yorkshire Police.
We have contacted the force for comment and will provide updates as and when we get them.