Reports of serious crash near entrance to Sheffield College 

A car and a motorbike have been involved in a serious crash outside a Sheffield College campus this morning, according to reports.

An eyewitness said the collision happened in Granville Road close to the city campus entrance at about 9am.

Emergency services at the scene.

An ambulance and two police cars are reportedly at the scene.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for comment and are waiting for a reply.