Replica guns and samurai swords stolen from South Yorkshire pensioner’s home

Police are hunting balaclava-clad burglars who stole replica guns and samurai swords from the home of a South Yorkshire pensioner.

The 79-year-old victim was at his home in Rotherham when two men smashed their way in on Monday night, at around 11.15pm.

Rowena Drive in Thurcroft, Rotherham (pic: Google)

He was forced to watch as they stole several western style replica weapons which were on display at the property on Rowena Drive, in Thurcroft.

The stolen replica guns include a Winchester rifle, a Colt 45 pistol, a Colt 45 Navy pistol, none of which police said pose any risk to the public.

Two samurai swords were also taken by the intruders, who ran off towards Brampton Road.

Anyone with information about the crime or the location of the stolen replica weapons is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 1062 of February 25.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.