Repeat offender risked being sent to prison after he smashed a Post Office door

A convicted burglar risked being sent to prison after he smashed a Post Office door in anger while he is still serving a suspended prison sentence.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on February 26 how Ice Lee Walker, 19, of Bevan Drive, Chesterfield, claimed someone had assaulted him before he went on to smash the Post Office door window at Inkersall Green.

Court hearing

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett said a witness saw a male on Summerskill Green on February 25 kicking a glass panel of the door before it shattered and police were called.

Walker told police he had been at a nearby shelter and claimed someone had been throwing punches at him and it left him so angry he ended up smashing the door.

The defendant pleaded guilty to causing damage valued at £300 and also admitted breaching a 12 week custodial sentence suspended for 12 months which had only been imposed on January 11 for two burglaries.

Walker had been given the suspended sentence after he had stolen alcohol and cash from The Double Top pub, at Inkersall, and had stolen cash and the contents of a tip box from the Ink Chip Box.

Defence solicitor Karl Meakin urged magistrates not to activate the suspended prison sentence and not to send Walker into custody.

Mr Meakin argued that Walker had not reacted with violence when he was attacked but he took his frustration out on an inanimate object.

Walker is also due to be assessed for mental health issues, according to Mr Meakin, because he struggles to deal with difficult situations.

Magistrates opted not to activate the suspended prison sentence and spared Walker from jail but they ordered him to complete 30 hours of unpaid work.

Walker was also ordered to pay £300 compensation.