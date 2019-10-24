Repeat for awards scheme to recognise commitment by Hoyland’s volunteers
An awards scheme organised by councillors in the south of Barnsley is running again for its fourth consecutive year to shine a spotlight on the diverse range of good work done by members of the community.
The Stars of Hoyland awards are open to those who live or volunteer their time in the Rockingham and Hoyland Milton council wards, which cover communities including Birdwell, Hoyland Common, Hoyland and Elsecar, along with surrounding villages.
They were instigated by the six councillors who represent those areas to highlight the work done by volunteers who help their communities and they are now looking for nominations across nine different categories.
An awards ceremony will take place at Barnsley Town Hall on November 29, when winners will be announced.
Coun Tim Shepherd said the awards had proved successful since they were launched in 2016, bringing recognition for many people who worked for the good of others in the area.
Nomination forms are available from the six councillors who represent the wards, or from Hoyland Library.
Completed forms must be returned by November 20, to allow judging time ahead of the present evening.
The cagetories will cover Young Volunteer, Environmental Achievement, Charity Fund Raiser, Community Business Contribution, Outstanding Contribution to Sport and Recreation, Outstanding Contribution to Arts and Culture, Good Neighbour, Volunteer of the Year and Community Group of the Year.