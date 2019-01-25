Renewed appeal for Sheffield man wanted over prison recall 

Police in Sheffield have issued a renewed appeal for information on the whereabouts of a man wanted for a recall to prison.

Jay Lawrence is wanted for recall to prison and in connection with reported motoring offences committed in July last year, in the Brocco Bank area.

Lawrence remains at large despite multiple arrest attempts and a public appeal for information

The 30-year-old has connections to the Brincliffe and Sharrow areas of the city.

Police said that despite numerous enquiries, including multiple arrest attempts and a public appeal for information last year, Lawrence remains outstanding.

They are keen to find him, and are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to get in touch on 101 quoting incident number 421 of July 14, 2018.

You can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.