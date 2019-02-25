Renewed appeal for man wanted over Sheffield murder

Police in Sheffield have today issued a renewed appeal to find a man wanted in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Kavan Brissett.

Mr Brissett was stabbed in the chest near to Langsett Walk, in Upperthorpe, on Tuesday, August 14, and died in hospital four days later.

Kavan Brissett

Detectives investigating the killing want to speak to Ahmed Farrah, aged 29, who is known to frequent the Broomhall area of Sheffield, but they have so far been unable to trace him.

They again appealed for help today to find Farrah, who is also known as ‘Reggie’ and has links to Cardiff.

Detective Chief Inspector Jude Ashmore, the senior investigating officer, said: “Efforts to find and arrest Farrah, who is known to frequent the Broomhall area of Sheffield, have been ongoing but so far we haven’t been able to locate him.

“I’d now like to ask for your help – if you know where he is, or have seen or spoken to him recently, then please contact us. If you do see him, do not approach him but instead call 999 straight away.

“I’d also like to remind anyone who is letting Farrah stay with them, or helping him to evade arrest by any means, that you are committing a criminal offence which could result in prosecution.

“Farrah knows he is wanted and is deliberately avoiding police and I’d ask anyone who has any information, and Farrah himself, to think about Kavan’s family and the pain they are suffering. Do the right thing and contact police.”

Anyone who sees Farrah is asked to dial 999. Those who believe they know where he is are asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 827 of 14 August 2018. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.