‘Remorseless’ South Yorkshire sex offender jailed for abusing schoolgirl 

A ‘remorseless’ South Yorkshire man has been jailed for over a decade, after jurors found him guilty of sexually abusing a schoolgirl.

Kenneth Plant, formerly of High Greave Place, East Herringthorpe, Rotherham carried out a string of sex offences against a schoolgirl over a two year period, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

Jurors found Plant, 59, guilty of two counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration, attempted rape and sexual assault.

During a hearing held today, Plant was jailed for 14 years and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.

The court heard how Plant's victim reported the abuse to someone at school, who alerted police, prompting an investigation.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Scott Walker said: “The young victim in this case has shown great bravery, strength and courage to recall what happened to her and for this, I commend her.

“Plant has shown no remorse for his actions and has quite rightly been given a substantial prison sentence.

“This case demonstrates the commitment South Yorkshire Police has in investigating sexual crimes against children. Those who commit such crimes will be identified, located and brought to justice.”

To report concerns for a child, you can call police on 101 or call/text the national helpline Say Something on 116 000.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the force does not hold a custody image of Plant.