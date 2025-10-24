Primary school kids helped put up 80 poppies in a Sheffield neighbourhood to honour Remembrance Day.

Children from Brigantia Hill Fort Academy created a poppy trail on Newman Road and Fife Street in Wincobank with residents, community groups and councillors.

Children from Brigantia Hill Fort Academy created a poppy trail for Remembrance Day, with Couns Mark Rusling and Dawn Dale of Shiregreen & Brightside.

A second one is planned in Shiregreen on Monday, October, 27.

From 10am-12pm volunteers will be on Sicey Avenue, Nether Shire Lane, Hartley Brook Road and Barnsley Road in Shiregreen.

Councillor Mark Rusling, of Shiregreen & Brightside, said the trails, on main bus routes in the two communities, were to honour residents of Wincobank and Shiregreen who served their country, as well as those who continue to serve.

He added: “It is right and proper that we honour the brave men and women from Britain and the Commonwealth who have served our country.

“In these dangerous times, we also want to recognise those who continue to serve, especially from our communities in Shiregreen, Wincobank, Brightside and Grimesthorpe.

“We owe every one of you our gratitude and respect.”