People across Sheffield are set to gather once again on Remembrance Day and Remembrance Sunday this week to honour the service of those who defended the country’s freedoms during the World Wars and subsequent conflicts. A number of events are taking place across the city for those who want to pay their respects, with Sheffield City Council taking the lead to mark the important event.

Remembrance Day, also known as Armistice Day, commemorates the signing of the armistice that ended the First World War between Britain and its allies and Germany. Remembrance Sunday is observed on the Sunday closest to Armistice Day and is a national occasion to honour those who have defended our freedoms and protected our way of life.

One year after the end of World War I, King George led the first two-minute moment of silence on November 11, 1919. He requested the silence so “the thoughts of everyone may be concentrated on reverent remembrance of the glorious dead”.

Remembrance Sunday is always held on the second weekend of November, therefore the 2022 memorial will be held on Sunday, November 13. This coincides with the annual November 11 commemorations marking the anniversary of the signing of the Armistice that ended World War One in 1918. Meanwhile, all Commonwealth nations observe Armistice Day, while many other countries observe the occasion as a day of remembrance.

Last year, Sheffield fell silent for the annual Remembrance Sunday event at Barkers Pool in the city centre where the Lord Mayor, Deputy Lieutenant, High Sheriff & Master Cutler, veterans, service personnel and cadets joined together in prayer, observed a silence and lay wreaths at the cenotaph to remember all those that have served and sacrificed for their country.

While this year will be no different, it is worth nothing that some events may result in road closures so it is advisable to plan ahead. Here we have compiled a list of events that are taking place across Sheffield this Remembrance Day.

Remembrance Day events in Sheffield 2022

Crystal Peaks shopping centre

Crystal Peaks, Sheffield S20 7PJ

Friday, November 11

10.30am

Crystal Peaks shopping centre will pay tribute on Remembrance Day on Friday (November 11) as staff and visitors remember the people who lost their lives in two world wars and subsequent global conflicts. Members of the Royal British Legion will meet at 10.30am and form up in the Central Atrium where they will observe the Last Post and the traditional two minutes silence at 11am and then march on through the West Mall.

There will also be a poetry reading by local children from Meadowhead School and the Deputy Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire, Sughra Begum will be in attendance. Volunteers from the Royal British Legion are selling poppies at various locations throughout the Centre to enable customers to show their support. For more information, please go to their Facebook page .

Remembrance Sunday marks the day where people across Sheffield and the rest of the UK come together to remember those who fought for freedoms during the World Wars and subsequent conflicts.

Sheffield City Council (Bakers’ Pool)

Sunday, November 13

10.30am - 12pm

Barker’s Pool will be full of poppies and pride as people gather together at the Cenotaph for the National Day of Remembrance on Sunday.

The Right Worshipful Lord Mayor of Sheffield will be joined by the Lord Lieutenant and Master Cutler, plus veterans, service personnel and cadets to take part in a ceremony, join together in prayer, observe a silence and lay wreaths to remember the service and sacrifice of those in our Armed Forces and those who gave their lives for our country.

People are invited to come along to lay poppies or wreaths, watch the procession from the City Hall to the Cenotaph, listen to the Sheffield Citadel Salvation Army Band and take part in a two-minute silence at 11am. For more information, please visit their Facebook page.

Sheffield Cathedral

Church Street, Sheffield S1 1HA

Sunday, November 13

10.30am to 11.30am

Sheffield Cathedral invites the members of the public to the Remembrance Sunday Requiem Eucharist with wreath laying, silence and music from Faure’s Requiem. Dean Abi and Bishop Pete will be joining the Sheffield parade to the Cenotaph on this day, representing Sheffield Cathedral. For more information about the event, please go to their website .

St John’s Church, Chapeltown

21 Housley Park, Sheffield

Sunday, November 13

