Remarkable photos show sun-scorched earth at drained Sheffield reservoir

They could be mistaken for scenes from a Martian landscape, with a little imagination, but these amazing photos actually show the bottom of a drained Sheffield reservoir.

The fantastic shots of dusty reddish rocks and sun-scorched, cracking earth at the Redmires reservoirs were taken by Bronya Jackson.

The upper reservoir is not set to be refilled until spring next year (pic: Bronya Jackson)

Looking at them, it's hard to believe that until recently this parched bowl was filled with millions of gallons of water keeping people across the city refreshed and clean.

READ MORE: Sheffield to bask in hottest summer in a century as three-month heatwave hits the UK

The upper reservoir is not set to be refilled until well into next year and with a hot summer predicted it could become even more like a desert landscape.

It was emptied so the embankment can be strengthened and a new siphon built to better control water levels and improve safety.

The depth of the middle reservoir has also been lowered by three metres to ensure the safety of workers carrying out the improvements.

Cracked earth at the upper reservoir (pic: Bronya Jackson)

READ MORE: Week-long Sheffield festival kicks off in style

Once that work has been completed, the middle reservoir will be drained so new valves can be installed there.

A spokesman for Yorkshire Water said work at the reservoirs was due to be completed by March or April next year after which the upper reservoir would be allowed to refill naturally, subject to rainfall.

The work at Redmires is part of £6 million of safety improvements being made to reservoirs in South Yorkshire, with work also being carried out at Dale Dike reservoir on the edge of the Peak District and Underbank reservoir near Stocksbridge.

READ MORE: Online shrine created for young Sheffield man who died after car crashed into pond

At Dale Dike, work includes replacing the decking on the bridge spanning the overflow and repainting its cast iron sections.

This trickle is all that remains of the millions of gallons of water which filled the reservoir (pic: Bronya Jackson)

John Bond, communications advisor at Yorkshire Water, said: "We'd ask that people take additional care whilst the work is being done as there will be construction traffic using the access routes.

"As these are popular locations, we will try to ensure pedestrian access, along with existing public right of ways, will be kept open at all times; however, there may be times when small diversions have to be in place."

The three reservoirs at Redmires date from 1836 and were built to provide clean water following the devastating Sheffield cholera outbreak of 1832, which killed more than 400 people.