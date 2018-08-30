Released prisoner is spared from being put back behind bars after he failed to meet probation officer

An offender who breached his supervision requirements after he was released from prison has narrowly been spared from being put back behind bars.

Thomas Bunn, 43, formerly of Crowden Drive, in Hadfield, Glossop, had originally been jailed for assault, taking a vehicle without consent and for a bail act offence but after he was released he failed to attend a probation appointment.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

The probation service told a Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court hearing on August 23 how Bunn was originally dealt with at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on November 20, 2017, where he received a custodial sentence and was released on licence on June 11 under Post Sentence Supervision which is due to terminate in March, 2019.

However, Bunn failed to attend probation meetings on June 20, July 6 and 13, according to the probation service, and letters were sent to his Hadfield address but they were returned stating Bunn was no longer at this location.

Bunn, now of Burnthwaite Road, Liverpool, admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed after release from prison by failing to attend with a supervising probation officer.

The probation service recommended the court impose a supervision default order with unpaid work to mark Bunn’s breach of his Post Sentence Supervision.

Defence solicitor Rob Sowter said: “It is a case of a simple misunderstanding. He’s been before the court system and he was not aware of the Post Sentence Supervision.”

He added Bunn had moved back to his mother’s home in Liverpool to get on with life.

Mr Sowter added: “It’s his fault and he admits it but it was not a case of thinking he could not be bothered.”

Magistrates opted not to impose custody and sentenced Bunn to a supervision default order involving 30 hours of unpaid work to be carried out before the end of November 22, 2018.

Bunn was also ordered to pay £60 costs.