REGIONAL NEWS: Police search rubbish tip for suitcase used by Manchester bomber

Police are again searching a rubbish tip in an attempt to find a suitcase used by the Manchester Arena suicide bomber.

Salman Abedi was caught on CCTV dragging the large blue case through Manchester city centre hours before the attack on May 22 last year, in which 22 people including Sheffield woman Kelly Brewster were killed.

The case was not used in the attack but has never been traced.

Police first searched the tip, a Viridor Waste Management landfill site in Bury, last year in the hunt for the case.

Officers in blue overalls have again been seen in and around the site today.

The suitcase is not believed to pose any risk to the public, but police have advised people not to touch it if it is found and to call 999.

A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said officers were carrying out a 'follow-up' search as part of the ongoing investigation into the bombing.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the case is asked to call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline, in confidence, on 0800 789 321.