REGIONAL NEWS: Bizarre scenes as sheep stop traffic on M62 motorway in Huddersfield

This was the remarkable moment traffic on a busy motorway was brought to a standstill by a flock of sheep.

Police and highways officers were called to the M62 near Huddersfield at around midnight last night.

Traffic was stopped in both directions as they attempted to remove the woolly intruders.

It didn't take them long to round up the sheep and return them to a nearby field from which they had strayed.

Twitter was quick to see the funny side of the incident, with one wag joking 'gives a whole new meaning to shoulder of lamb'.