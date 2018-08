Have your say

A nine-year-old girl has died after she sustained serious head injuries after a suspected rock fall on the Yorkshire coast.

The tragic accident took place at Seaton Garth in the seaside resort of Staithes, near Whitby.

The Fire and Rescue Service, ambulance, air ambulance and coastguard were all in attendance.

Despite their best efforts, however, the girl sadly died at the scene from her injuries.

Her family are currently being supported by specialist trained officers.