REGIONAL: Man, 48, critical in hospital after multi-vehicle crash which closed M1 southbound

A 48-year-old man in a critical condition in hospital after a multi-vehicle crash which closed the M1 southbound for over eight hours.

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving and is currently in hospital.

The stretch of the M1 between the Alfreton J26 and Nottingham J28, was reopened yesterday evening.

Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Police are now urging witnesses to come forward with information and are appealing for any dash camera footage to aid with their investigation.

Anyone with any information, call 101 quoting incident number 142 of March 24, 2018.