Recovery underway after serious Sheffield collision

A major Sheffield road is still closed after a serious accident in which a car overturned.

The crash happened shortly after 2.30pm on Richmond Road near the A57 bridge.

The ambulance and fire services all attended as did police, who closed the road in both directions.

The overturned car - a red Nissan Micra - was being driven by a woman who is believed to have escaped without serious injuries.

Earlier reports that the car had collided with a motorcycle are understood to have been unfounded.

Officers are currently clearing fuel and debris from the road before reopening the carriageway.