Recovery operation underway following lorry fire on Woodhead Pass

A recovery operation is underway this morning following a lorry fire on the Woodhead Pass.

The blaze broke out on the A628 between the Flouch roundabout and Dunford Bridge in the early hours.

The lorry was carrying wood chippings.

Arrangements are being made for the lorry to be removed and then the carriageway needs to be assessed to check for signs of damage before the road can re-open.