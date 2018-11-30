Recovery operation to move overturned lorry from M1 in South Yorkshire under way

An overturned lorry which blocked the M1 in South Yorkshire earlier this morning is now upright again.

The Asda lorry ended up on its side and blocking all three northbound lanes of the M1 between Junctions 36 and 37 for Birdwell and Dodworth after a ‘multi-vehicle collision’.

A lorry which overturned on the M1 in South Yorkshire earlier this morning is now upright again

COURT: Sheffield burglar jailed for breaking into two homes

The motorway is closed between the two junctions, causing severe delays for motorists.

There are delays of around an hour for motorists heading north towards the crash scene.

CRIME: Police discover ‘substantial cannabis crop in Sheffield house

READ MORE: Agony continues for mum of missing Ben Needham from Sheffield after DNA test on blood proves negative

At 10.26am, Highways England said ‘recovery is now well underway but the carriageway remains closed at this time’.