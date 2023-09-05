Record crowds enjoy art show anniversary

Art lovers voted with their feet to make this weekend’s Botanical Gardens’ outdoor extravaganza a massive success in the event’s 20th year.

Both days were complete sell outs with thousands of visitors attending Sheffield’s Art In The Gardens with many stallholders reporting bumper sales.

Over 300 amateur and professional artists were displaying their work alongside craftspeople of numerous disciplines.

Sheffield’s Graysons Solicitors – who returned as premier sponsor of the event for the fifth year running – enjoyed record breaking numbers entering their children’s art competition.

Sheffield Lord Mayor (middle) with artist Alan Pennington (left) and Peter Clark of Graysons

Peter Clark, managing partner at Graysons, said: “We’ve had the privilege of being involved in Art in The Gardens since 2019 and this year must surely rank as one of the best. It was a real pleasure to be able to help stage such an important event in the city’s arts’ calendar once again. It’s a wonderful celebration of the outstanding talent in the region.”

Art In The Gardens is widely recognised as the largest event of its kind in the region.

Visitors included Sheffield Lord Mayor and Phil Oakey of the Human League.

Relaxing at Art In The Gardens

