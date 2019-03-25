Recommendation of the week, Wrapchic, Division Street

Offering food that is a delicious fusion of Mexican and Indian food, Wrapchic is a brilliant place to go if you just can’t make up your mind what you want to lunch.

Ordering is simple; first you choose your base of burrito, bowl, wrap or curry pot, then you choose your filling with choices including vegetarian paneer masala and chicken biryani.

The concept may be simple, but the taste is anything but. We sampled both of those dishes and found them both to be packed full of flavour, with a good kick of spice and generous fillings.