Recommendation of the week: Upshot Espresso, Gibraltar Street

Coffee shops don’t come much cooler than Upshot Espresso.

The independent takes its caffeine very seriously, and has just opened its second branch close to both the city centre and hip Kelham Island.

It makes for an ideal work meeting ( or video conference, if you want to really show off ) spot, with wide open spaces and exposed brick walls.

The food menu has now launched.

Try the incredibly sticky signature cinnamon rolls, buckwheat galette or interesting bagels with the dark, strong house brew.