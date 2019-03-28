Recommendation of the week: The UB40 Red, Red Wine Bordeaux Superior 2014 

With reggae stars UB40 playing at Sheffield City Hall next week, there’s no time better than to try a wine named after their most famous song.

The UB40 Red Red Wine Bordeaux Superior 2014 (what else) is a punchy limited edition number that made this reviewer feel oh so fine after a tough day.

The wine

There’s plenty of dark, ripe fruit packed in, and the flavours became almost jammy towards the end of a glass. Several music stars have their own wine, this is rare in that it works.

To buy the wine, £28.50, visit www.eminent-life.com/ub40.

UB40 are at the city hall on Wednesday, April 3.