Recognition for city charity

A Sheffield charity, which trains young people in conflict resolution skills, has won a four-star national award for its training materials, from Teach Primary.

CRESST’s Young Peacemakers Project trains children in primary schools on how to handle conflict well, and its Youth Resolving Conflict programme offers workshops for secondary school students o nmanaging conflict both online and offline. Since 2004, the charity has worked with 80 schools in the region, with many setting up peer meditation schemes.