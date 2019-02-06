‘Reckless’ Doncaster man jailed for child neglect and dangerous driving after live-streaming a video of himself driving through red lights

A ‘reckless’ Doncaster man, who live-streamed a video of himself to social media as he drove through red lights with a child in the car, has been jailed for just under two years.

George Tunney, aged 22, streamed the video on October 8 last year on his mobile phone, as he was driving around Bentley and Armthorpe.

The video showed him driving through numerous red lights, at excessive speeds, putting other road users and passengers in the car at risk

Investigating officer, Police Constable Sunil Nadkar, said: “There were several passengers in the car, including a child who did not appear to have their seatbelt on, and it was clear from the footage that Tunney was driving at speed, through red lights between Bentley and Armthorpe.



“As the video was posted on social media it soon came to our attention and Tunney, who was easily identifiable, was quickly arrested and charged with dangerous driving and child neglect.



“He put other road users at risk, not to mention the child in the car and the other passengers. His behaviour was foolish, reckless and selfish.”



Tunney, of Stocksbridge Lane, Bentley, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, February 1 where he entered guilty pleas to both charges.

He was jailed for 20-months for child neglect and given a further 12-months for dangerous driving, to run alongside his sentence of 20 months.



He has also been banned from driving for a total of 34-months.