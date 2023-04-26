News you can trust since 1887
Rebekah’s marathon debut raises £600 for St Luke’s Hospice

Sheffield doctor Rebekah Grassby has raised £600 for St Luke’s Hospice after completing the Adidas Manchester Marathon.

By John HighfieldContributor
Published 26th Apr 2023, 16:09 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 16:10 BST
Rebekah raised £600 with her marathon debutRebekah raised £600 with her marathon debut
Rebekah decided to support Sheffield’s hospice after completing two blocks of palliative care training with the charity.

“I could think of no better charity to raise money for than St Luke's as I have had the privilege of working at the hospice on two separate occasions, as part of my training as a doctor and this means I have witnessed at first hand the compassionate and dedicated care provided by the whole St Luke's team, to the people of Sheffield and beyond,” she explained.

“The people of St Luke's - be that staff, volunteers or patients - have taught me the most valuable and treasured lessons of my life and I would like to give back by raising some money to help fund the brilliant work of the hospice, which is a true Sheffield institution.”

St Luke’s Community Fundraiser Ellie Matthews commented: “This was a fantastic achievement for Rebekah and one that really does mean so much to all our patients and their families.

“We were so pleased that, having worked with our medical team so closely, Rebekah wanted to give something back.

“A marathon is always a great challenge but it’s one that Rebekah rose to brilliantly and we are proud of her!”

