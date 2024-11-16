Reasons to join the terrific Zoo Gang being repeated on Rewind channel

Barry Morse, Brian Keith, Lili Palmer and John Mills in the Zoo Gang

Like a snatch of a song, a glimpse of a TV programme can transport you back in time and trigger memories.

When I hear Lou Rawls’ You’ll Never Find, I am back in Devon in the hot summer of 1976 having a cream tea with my mum and two sisters at Morningside hotel overlooking Babbacombe beach.

One note of the theme tune to The Zoo Gang and I am 14 again, sitting in my dad’s armchair on a Friday night anticipating the latest adventure of the fab four – the Tiger, the Fox, the Leopard and the Elephant.

Because it was Friday, it was chocolate-bar treat day. As well as being taken to the French Riviera – where The Zoo Gang was set – I took a chunk out of a Crunchie or – if dad was flush – a Milk Tray bar, starting with the strawberry cream and leaving the nut whirl ‘til last.

The Zoo Gang was a 1974 drama series that ran for six one-hour colour episodes and was based on the 1971 book of the same title by Paul Gallico.

It is being screened on the wonderful Rewind channel and is about French Resistance fighters, known by their animal-based code names – the Wolf, the Tiger, the Elephant, the Leopard and the Fox – who fought during the Second World War.

Their efforts stopped when one of their number, Claude Roget – the Wolf – was betrayed to the Gestapo by a contact called Boucher. During interrogation, Roget – the husband of Manouche, the Leopard – was shot dead before her eyes.

That is told off-screen. The first episode picks up the story 28 years later. Thomas Devon – the Elephant – spots Boucher, now going under the name of Rosch – in his shop. The surviving members of the Zoo Gang drop what they are doing and rendezvous for vengeance.

The rest of the series followed their adventures scamming habitual con artists and criminals to take their money and use it for a good cause – building a hospital in the late Claude’s name.

The gang is – reluctantly – aided by the son of Manouche and Claude, an inspector in the French police.

The Zoo Gang shows there are never any new ideas in TV – just recycled, rebooted or ripped off. The series is a mix of the A Team, more mature, meets Hustle, less slick, meets Maigret, just as French meets ‘Allo ‘Allo, not as funny.

The cast was sublime:

Barry Morse was Alec Marlowe – the Tiger: Canadian, working as a vehicle mechanic.

Lilli Palmer was Manouche Roget – the Leopard: French, running a small cafe Les Pecheurs in Nice.

Brian Keith was Steven Halliday – the Fox: American, an antique dealer.

John Mills was Thomas Devon – the Elephant: British, running a jewellery shop in Nice; given his nickname because of his excellent memory.

Palmer was German and her acting pedigree included But Not for Me and The Boys from Brazil. She was also married, for a time, to Rex Harrison.

Her Zoo Gang character was ‘one of the boys’ without losing her femininity and sex appeal. She could shoot to kill with the best of them.

Morse was perhaps best known for playing Police Lieutenant Philip Gerard, the cop who pursued David Janssen’s Dr Richard Kimble in the US TV series The Fugitive – another example of excellent television.

Keith – a veteran of US comedy series Family Affair – was the US hunk and heavy, the cynic and the muscle.

I saved the best to last – the lovely Sir John Mills. He was like the UK’s answer to Gene Hackman: whatever he was in benefitted from his presence.

From his Second World War Films, In Which We Serve, Ice Cold in Alex, We Dive at Dawn and This Happy Breed to thrillers The October Man and Long Memory, he was never less than brilliant.

Let’s not overlook his comedy chops – Hobson’s Choice and the Parent Trap. He won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for the epic Ryan’s Daughter.

I could dedicate a column to his quiet dignity and his dogged determination. He was suave and sophisticated, a gentle gentleman with a deadly sting – no one rocked a cravat like Sir John.

The Zoo Gang’s guest stars also had a first-class pedigree. They included Philip Madoc, Peter Cushing and Jacqueline Pearce. Roger Delgado also appeared although he had died in a car crash before the series was broadcast. There are myriad reasons to join the Zoo Gang – pick one and sign up.