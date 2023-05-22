Ready Steady Store Doncaster recognised for excellence at prestigious industry awards

Self storage provider Ready Steady Store has been recognised for its standards of excellence, after being highly commended as ‘UK Multi-Site Operator Store of the Year’ in the Self Storage Association UK Awards 2023.

Ready Steady Store site Doncaster

The principal trade association representing the interests of self storage operators and industry suppliers in the UK, the Self Storage Association facilitates the growth of one of the UK’s fastest-growing alternative asset-based industries and boasts over 500 members.

One of the most prestigious events in the self storage industry, honouring organisations and individuals making a significant impact, the awards acknowledge the hard work, achievements, and milestones of those contributing to the success of the self storage sector.

Located at Wheatley Hall Retail Park, the Doncaster Ready Steady Store site first opened its doors in 2008. Equipped with advanced security measures, 24/7 access, pin-codeless entry and exit, and a Box Shop offering essential storage and safekeeping items, the store provides seamless storage experience for thousands of local customers and businesses.

Committed to delivering excellent customer service, while ensuring unrivalled standards of security, Store Manager, Rebecca Donohoe, has led the site for 3 years and during this time has worked hard to build positive brand reputation, customer confidence and a positive company culture.

In being highly commended in the prestigious Self Storage Association UK Awards, Rebecca said: “We are incredibly proud that our store has won the UK Multi-Site Operator Store of the Year Award. This award represents our team’s hard work and dedication to providing exceptional customer service and storage experience.”

Andy Egerton, Operations Director of Ready Steady Store added: At Ready Steady Store, we believe in making self storage accessible and hassle-free for everyone. Our customer-centric approach lies at the core of our success as we continue to provide accessible, safe, and secure storage solutions tailored to the diverse needs of our clientele.

Our Doncaster store is a leading example of our commitment to providing top notch self storage solutions and we are incredibly proud of Rebecca and the team who work hard daily to both service and maintain our growing and loyal customer base.”

The 2023 SSA UK Awards ceremony took place on 16th May 2023 at the UK Conference Centre in Birmingham. The event brought together passionate storage industry professionals to recognise and honour those who have significantly impacted the field.

Established in 2005, Ready Steady Store is one of the fastest growing self storage providers with cost effective storage units located in the Midlands, and South, North and East of England.