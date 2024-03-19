Ready Steady Store celebrates 16 years of success for Doncaster Store

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Located just off the A630 on Wheatley Hall Road, Doncaster is one of Ready Steady Store’s longest standing sites having opened its doors in 2008. Since its inception, Ready Steady Store Doncaster has helped nearly 8,000 local customers, offering a wide range of storage services for a variety of needs, from downsizing and home renovations to university storage and much more. From its proximity to the popular surrounding areas of Hatfield, Stainforth, Thorne, Adwick, Armthorpe and Edenthorpe, Wheatley Hall Road makes it an ideal location for businesses and residents alike.

Ready Steady Store Doncaster is equipped with advanced security measures, including 24/7 access, pin-codeless entry and exit, and a Box Shop offering essential storage and safekeeping items, offering customers a seamless storage experience. In 2023, Ready Steady Store Doncaster was recognised and awarded second place in the ‘UK Multi-Site Operator Store of the Year’ category for SSA Awards 2023.

“It's been a great achievement to celebrate 16 years at our store," said Mehran Charania, Director of Ready Steady Store,"We take great pride in providing excellent customer service at Ready Steady Store Doncaster. This achievement is a testament to our team's dedication to providing exceptional service. We are excited to continue on our journey and assist more members of our community with our storage solutions."

With a commitment to its local community, Doncaster Ready Steady Store is a proud supporter of the Friends of Sandall Park charity. Friends of Sandall Park (FoSP) is primarily a group of volunteers who are committed to regenerating the park through a series of fundraising community events.

Since opening its doors in 2006, Ready Steady Store has expanded its services significantly, offering cost-effective storage units located in the Midlands, and South, North and East of England. Achieving much growth over the last few years, Ready Steady Store is continuing to expand its services and operations, making it one of the fastest growing self storage providers. For its years of outstanding service, Ready Steady Store was awarded the 10 Years of Proven Trusted Service Award by Feefo in 2024. This independent seal of excellence is awarded to businesses which have shown dedication and consistency in customer service - for ten years in a row.